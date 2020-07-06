All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3321 Las Campos Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3321 Las Campos Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3321 Las Campos Place

3321 Las Campos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3321 Las Campos Place, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 03/15/20 Luxury S. Tampa Townhome - Ballast Point - Property Id: 61343

This luxurious S. Tampa Townhome is conveniently located off Gandy Blvd. in the Ballast Point neighborhood between historic Bayshore Blvd. and Himes Ave. The property is an End Unit, overlooking the Pool and features many upgrades including Hardwood Flooring, Granite Countertops, Whrilpool Appliances, Wooden Blinds, Premium Base/Crown Molding, 1st & 2nd Floor Patio & 2 Car Garage. Direct access to Gandy Blvd. & the Crosstown Expressway make commutes a breeze and popular Tampa Shopping, Attractions and Nightlife are only minutes away. Easily walk or bike to Bayshore Blvd. 1 Pet permitted with $300 Pet Deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61343
Property Id 61343

(RLNE5473499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Las Campos Place have any available units?
3321 Las Campos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Las Campos Place have?
Some of 3321 Las Campos Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Las Campos Place currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Las Campos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Las Campos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 Las Campos Place is pet friendly.
Does 3321 Las Campos Place offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Las Campos Place offers parking.
Does 3321 Las Campos Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 Las Campos Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Las Campos Place have a pool?
Yes, 3321 Las Campos Place has a pool.
Does 3321 Las Campos Place have accessible units?
No, 3321 Las Campos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Las Campos Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Las Campos Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College