3310 W Napoleon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

You won't believe your eyes when you see this charming 3BR/2BA home. There are so many personal touches as soon as you drive up. You will be impressed with the driveway, window shutters, front porch and the flowerbeds that surround the entrance to the property. As you enter the home you will immediately be greeted by gorgeous ceramic tile, glass french doors and a beautiful kitchen. As you walk through the house to the bedrooms... the first thing you will notice are the stunning wood floors. After all this, there is more to see outside. You can exit the house from the side and relax on your screened lanai. You also can walk to the two car garage located in the back of the property. The garage has plenty of shelving and storage space. When you think it can't get any better it does. You now realize this property is located minutes from shopping, MacDill AFB, entertainment and almost anything you could need. Hurry, this property won't last but days!