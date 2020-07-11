All apartments in Tampa
3310 W Napoleon Ave

3310 West Napoleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3310 West Napoleon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
You won't believe your eyes when you see this charming 3BR/2BA home. There are so many personal touches as soon as you drive up. You will be impressed with the driveway, window shutters, front porch and the flowerbeds that surround the entrance to the property. As you enter the home you will immediately be greeted by gorgeous ceramic tile, glass french doors and a beautiful kitchen. As you walk through the house to the bedrooms... the first thing you will notice are the stunning wood floors. After all this, there is more to see outside. You can exit the house from the side and relax on your screened lanai. You also can walk to the two car garage located in the back of the property. The garage has plenty of shelving and storage space. When you think it can't get any better it does. You now realize this property is located minutes from shopping, MacDill AFB, entertainment and almost anything you could need. Hurry, this property won't last but days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 W Napoleon Ave have any available units?
3310 W Napoleon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 W Napoleon Ave have?
Some of 3310 W Napoleon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 W Napoleon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3310 W Napoleon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 W Napoleon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3310 W Napoleon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3310 W Napoleon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3310 W Napoleon Ave offers parking.
Does 3310 W Napoleon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 W Napoleon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 W Napoleon Ave have a pool?
No, 3310 W Napoleon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3310 W Napoleon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3310 W Napoleon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 W Napoleon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 W Napoleon Ave has units with dishwashers.
