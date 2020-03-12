3306 W GRAY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Two Bedroom, One Bath home in Plant district, close to hospitals, University and I-275. Large eat-in Kitchen, with new granite counter-top with sub-mount sink, walk-in pantry. Enclosed porch with new AC unit has clear Florida Glass walls and glass sliders open to allow fresh air. Covered front porch and Property is fenced in with an additional storage unit in the back yard. One Carport and additional parking in driveway and street. Hardwood floors through out the house. Ac is new 2014 and washer and Dryer are in the house. Two year lease only please