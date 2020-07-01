All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:30 PM

3305 West Cass Street

3305 West Cass Street · No Longer Available
Location

3305 West Cass Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, Newly Remodeled, 1,955 SF home located in trendy South Tampa has an open floor plan is designed to be bright and inviting. Family room / Dining room combo open to the kitchen, grate for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops and back splash, updated cabinets, a stainless-steel appliance package that includes 4 door side by side refrigerator/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and range. The master bedroom has French doors leading on to the back yard, large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with step-in shower, and twin sinks. Some nice features of this home include walk in closets and lots of storage space, a fenced backyard that is designed to be enjoyed by family and friends with lush lawn, and 2 patio areas. Washer/dryer hookup in the garage. There are gleaming tile floors throughout. Blinds to be installed. Ceiling fans. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. No Pets per owner. Lawn Care included in Rent. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 West Cass Street have any available units?
3305 West Cass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 West Cass Street have?
Some of 3305 West Cass Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 West Cass Street currently offering any rent specials?
3305 West Cass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 West Cass Street pet-friendly?
No, 3305 West Cass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3305 West Cass Street offer parking?
Yes, 3305 West Cass Street offers parking.
Does 3305 West Cass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 West Cass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 West Cass Street have a pool?
No, 3305 West Cass Street does not have a pool.
Does 3305 West Cass Street have accessible units?
No, 3305 West Cass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 West Cass Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 West Cass Street has units with dishwashers.

