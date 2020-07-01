3305 West Cass Street

Amenities

This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, Newly Remodeled, 1,955 SF home located in trendy South Tampa has an open floor plan is designed to be bright and inviting. Family room / Dining room combo open to the kitchen, grate for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops and back splash, updated cabinets, a stainless-steel appliance package that includes 4 door side by side refrigerator/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and range. The master bedroom has French doors leading on to the back yard, large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with step-in shower, and twin sinks. Some nice features of this home include walk in closets and lots of storage space, a fenced backyard that is designed to be enjoyed by family and friends with lush lawn, and 2 patio areas. Washer/dryer hookup in the garage. There are gleaming tile floors throughout. Blinds to be installed. Ceiling fans. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. No Pets per owner. Lawn Care included in Rent. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



