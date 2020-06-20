All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3222 W Fielder Street

3222 West Fielder Street · (813) 694-1422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3222 West Fielder Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Single Family home located in South Tampa. Renovated in 2018 with wood grain tile floors, Nice open layout, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances; Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and Built-in Microwave along with new modern recessed lighting. Laminated floor throughout the house. Tile bathrooms. New windows and blinds. Yard sodded in 2018.

You can also learn a lot by watching the videos on this site.
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EWYus9MhQGB&brand=0
Drone Tour: https://player.vimeo.com/video/260595186

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner AGENT: Winston

Pets allowed. All animals must go through Pet Screening process see rental criteria for detail.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 W Fielder Street have any available units?
3222 W Fielder Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 W Fielder Street have?
Some of 3222 W Fielder Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 W Fielder Street currently offering any rent specials?
3222 W Fielder Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 W Fielder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 W Fielder Street is pet friendly.
Does 3222 W Fielder Street offer parking?
No, 3222 W Fielder Street does not offer parking.
Does 3222 W Fielder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 W Fielder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 W Fielder Street have a pool?
No, 3222 W Fielder Street does not have a pool.
Does 3222 W Fielder Street have accessible units?
No, 3222 W Fielder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 W Fielder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 W Fielder Street has units with dishwashers.
