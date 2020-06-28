3205 West Leila Avenue - 1

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,449 per month OR 7 months @ $1,499 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,278 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1959
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: parking pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Terrazzo
Back Patio Deck
Lush Landscaping
Storage Shed
LEASE INFO
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
Apply Online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
