All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3205 West Leila Avenue - 1
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:58 PM

3205 West Leila Avenue - 1

3205 W Leila Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3205 W Leila Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,449 per month OR 7 months @ $1,499 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,278 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1959
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: parking pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: Yes
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Terrazzo
Back Patio Deck
Lush Landscaping
Storage Shed

LEASE INFO
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

Apply Online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 West Leila Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College