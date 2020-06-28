3205 West Leila Avenue - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

KEY FEATURES

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,449 per month OR 7 months @ $1,499 per month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,278 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1959

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Floor: 1

Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove

Parking: parking pad

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: Yes

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Terrazzo

Back Patio Deck

Lush Landscaping

Storage Shed



LEASE INFO

Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



Apply Online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!