3183 Toscana Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Mediterranean style Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, I car garage townhome located in South Tampa Ballast Point neighborhood. Entering into the large family room, you'll immediately notice the high-end finishes including hardwood floors, crown molding, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and designer fixtures. The kitchen has all wood cabinets, granite countertops, a beautiful mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a closet pantry with pocket door. Just off the kitchen is a half-bath and large dining room that leads to an extended backyard patio that overlooks a small conservation area. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms and laundry. The Bright & spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet with wood built-ins, a private terrace facing the pond and community pool, and en-suite bath with granite countertops with dual sinks. The other two bedrooms share a full bath with tub, glass bowl sink and granite counter tops. Painted with neutral color to match any decor. This end unit, offers plenty of natural light and privacy. WATER, TRASH REMOVAL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED in rent. Perfectly located best of Tampa with 1 mile walk to Ballast Point Park & Pier, Tampa Yacht Club and Bayshore Blvd. 5 minutes to MacDill AFB, University of Tampa and Downtown. Homes is this highly desirable South Tampa neighborhood go fast!! Call today for private showing. AVAILABLE Oct 15th!



