Tampa, FL
3183 Toscana Cir
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

3183 Toscana Cir

3183 Toscana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3183 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Mediterranean style Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, I car garage townhome located in South Tampa Ballast Point neighborhood. Entering into the large family room, you'll immediately notice the high-end finishes including hardwood floors, crown molding, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and designer fixtures. The kitchen has all wood cabinets, granite countertops, a beautiful mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and a closet pantry with pocket door. Just off the kitchen is a half-bath and large dining room that leads to an extended backyard patio that overlooks a small conservation area. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms and laundry. The Bright & spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet with wood built-ins, a private terrace facing the pond and community pool, and en-suite bath with granite countertops with dual sinks. The other two bedrooms share a full bath with tub, glass bowl sink and granite counter tops. Painted with neutral color to match any decor. This end unit, offers plenty of natural light and privacy. WATER, TRASH REMOVAL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED in rent. Perfectly located best of Tampa with 1 mile walk to Ballast Point Park & Pier, Tampa Yacht Club and Bayshore Blvd. 5 minutes to MacDill AFB, University of Tampa and Downtown. Homes is this highly desirable South Tampa neighborhood go fast!! Call today for private showing. AVAILABLE Oct 15th!

Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3183 Toscana Cir have any available units?
3183 Toscana Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3183 Toscana Cir have?
Some of 3183 Toscana Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3183 Toscana Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3183 Toscana Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 Toscana Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3183 Toscana Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3183 Toscana Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3183 Toscana Cir offers parking.
Does 3183 Toscana Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3183 Toscana Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 Toscana Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3183 Toscana Cir has a pool.
Does 3183 Toscana Cir have accessible units?
No, 3183 Toscana Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 Toscana Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3183 Toscana Cir has units with dishwashers.
