w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture with impressive design. This 5 Bedroom, 3 baths home is located in the sought out area of north Old Seminole Heights. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining. Large great room w/lots of natural light. The family chef will love this kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The down stairs bedroom is perfect for an in-law suite. Washer/dryer hook-up just off the kitchen. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.