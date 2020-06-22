All apartments in Tampa
3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE

3167 Bayshore Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3167 Bayshore Oaks Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Minutes from Mac Dill Air force Base in a gated community with a pool! Lots of upgrades in this lovely 3 bedroom townhome with 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Home features granite counters in kitchen and baths, European light fixtures, stainless appliances, new porcelain tile thru out. The main living area is open, with plenty of natural light and a deck that provides outdoor space for entertaining. The master bedroom has dual sinks, garden tub and a large walk in closet. There is also a 2nd bedroom with a full bath and laundry facility. There is plenty of storage space and a one car garage. Landlord is offering a discounted monthly payment with a 2-3 year locked lease. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this
conveniently located home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
