3167 BAYSHORE OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Minutes from Mac Dill Air force Base in a gated community with a pool! Lots of upgrades in this lovely 3 bedroom townhome with 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Home features granite counters in kitchen and baths, European light fixtures, stainless appliances, new porcelain tile thru out. The main living area is open, with plenty of natural light and a deck that provides outdoor space for entertaining. The master bedroom has dual sinks, garden tub and a large walk in closet. There is also a 2nd bedroom with a full bath and laundry facility. There is plenty of storage space and a one car garage. Landlord is offering a discounted monthly payment with a 2-3 year locked lease. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this

conveniently located home.