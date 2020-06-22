Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
313 West Ida Street
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 West Ida Street
313 West Ida Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
313 West Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1486; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1250.00; IMRID17422
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 West Ida Street have any available units?
313 West Ida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 313 West Ida Street have?
Some of 313 West Ida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 313 West Ida Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 West Ida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 West Ida Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 West Ida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 313 West Ida Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 West Ida Street offers parking.
Does 313 West Ida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 West Ida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 West Ida Street have a pool?
No, 313 West Ida Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 West Ida Street have accessible units?
No, 313 West Ida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 West Ida Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 West Ida Street has units with dishwashers.
