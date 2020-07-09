3115 W LAWN AVENUE

Amenities
Available JULY 1ST. Vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath 40s Cape Cod bungalow - original wood floors, family room/sunroom w/retro tile floor, and wood-burning fireplace. In great condition, updated and well maintained! Plantation shutters throughout living area, blinds and shades in bedrooms. Caged saltwater pool! Large storage shed! Located in desirable Bayshore Beautiful with easy stroll to waterfront! Minutes to Downtown and MacDill AFB! Best public schools in Tampa. Lawn and pool maintenance included. $2,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT + $40 APPLICATION FEE/PER ADULT