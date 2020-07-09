All apartments in Tampa
3115 W LAWN AVENUE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

3115 W LAWN AVENUE

3115 West Lawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3115 West Lawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available JULY 1ST. Vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath 40s Cape Cod bungalow - original wood floors, family room/sunroom w/retro tile floor, and wood-burning fireplace. In great condition, updated and well maintained! Plantation shutters throughout living area, blinds and shades in bedrooms. Caged saltwater pool! Large storage shed! Located in desirable Bayshore Beautiful with easy stroll to waterfront! Minutes to Downtown and MacDill AFB! Best public schools in Tampa. Lawn and pool maintenance included. $2,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT + $40 APPLICATION FEE/PER ADULT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE have any available units?
3115 W LAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 3115 W LAWN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 W LAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3115 W LAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 W LAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3115 W LAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3115 W LAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 W LAWN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3115 W LAWN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3115 W LAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 W LAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 W LAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

