311 S Arrawana Avenue

Location, Location, Location This townhome in desirable South Tampa and Plant HS district, just minutes from Downtown and Soho. This townhome has lots of over sized windows and high ceilings. Kitchen has amazing updated tile with stainless steel appliances accompanying 42" cabinets, and granite counter tops. Downstairs wood floors, spacious two living areas. Large master suite. The second and third bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom and the laundry is closet style conveniently located upstairs. This townhouse has a very open light feel. Rear two car attached garage completes this wonderful townhome. Owner will consider a lease to own option. Please call for more information.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



