Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

311 S Arrawana Avenue

311 South Arrawana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

311 South Arrawana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location This townhome in desirable South Tampa and Plant HS district, just minutes from Downtown and Soho. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Location, Location, Location This townhome in desirable South Tampa and Plant HS district, just minutes from Downtown and Soho. This townhome has lots of over sized windows and high ceilings. Kitchen has amazing updated tile with stainless steel appliances accompanying 42" cabinets, and granite counter tops. Downstairs wood floors, spacious two living areas. Large master suite. The second and third bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom and the laundry is closet style conveniently located upstairs. This townhouse has a very open light feel. Rear two car attached garage completes this wonderful townhome. Owner will consider a lease to own option. Please call for more information.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5582092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 S Arrawana Avenue have any available units?
311 S Arrawana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 S Arrawana Avenue have?
Some of 311 S Arrawana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S Arrawana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Arrawana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 S Arrawana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 S Arrawana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 311 S Arrawana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 S Arrawana Avenue offers parking.
Does 311 S Arrawana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 S Arrawana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 S Arrawana Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 S Arrawana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 S Arrawana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 S Arrawana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 S Arrawana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 S Arrawana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
