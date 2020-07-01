3104 W San Juan St A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Miramar Flats - Property Id: 210131



REDUCED PRICE AND DISCOUNT!

FREE HALF MONTH OFF RENT AND NO DEPOSIT TOO!

We are now offering the first month of rent half off and not requiring a security deposit!

This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 648 sq. feet for $1599/month. The kitchen has new stainless appliances, there is vinyl plank flooring throughout, and a newly upgraded bathroom. There is an on-site laundry facility and off-street parking spaces. It has a generous sized fenced private courtyard and a community fire pit/picnic area with a barbecue grill. The unit is also pet-friendly, but breed and size restricted. Monthly rent includes Grounds Care and Pest Control. There is a $45 application fee. The Miramar Flats community is near the Hyde Park District which offers a selection of shopping and restaurants. It is close to Bayshore Blvd for beautiful views and walks along the waterfront.

For a Virtual Tour www.miramarflats.com

If you are interested contact Keith Naylor to set up a time to view the unit.

