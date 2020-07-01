All apartments in Tampa
3104 W San Juan St A
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:36 AM

3104 W San Juan St A

3104 West San Juan Street · (407) 647-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3104 West San Juan Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Miramar Flats - Property Id: 210131

REDUCED PRICE AND DISCOUNT!
FREE HALF MONTH OFF RENT AND NO DEPOSIT TOO!
We are now offering the first month of rent half off and not requiring a security deposit!
This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 648 sq. feet for $1599/month. The kitchen has new stainless appliances, there is vinyl plank flooring throughout, and a newly upgraded bathroom. There is an on-site laundry facility and off-street parking spaces. It has a generous sized fenced private courtyard and a community fire pit/picnic area with a barbecue grill. The unit is also pet-friendly, but breed and size restricted. Monthly rent includes Grounds Care and Pest Control. There is a $45 application fee. The Miramar Flats community is near the Hyde Park District which offers a selection of shopping and restaurants. It is close to Bayshore Blvd for beautiful views and walks along the waterfront.
For a Virtual Tour www.miramarflats.com
If you are interested contact Keith Naylor to set up a time to view the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210131
Property Id 210131

(RLNE5865652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 W San Juan St A have any available units?
3104 W San Juan St A has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 W San Juan St A have?
Some of 3104 W San Juan St A's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 W San Juan St A currently offering any rent specials?
3104 W San Juan St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 W San Juan St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 W San Juan St A is pet friendly.
Does 3104 W San Juan St A offer parking?
Yes, 3104 W San Juan St A offers parking.
Does 3104 W San Juan St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 W San Juan St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 W San Juan St A have a pool?
No, 3104 W San Juan St A does not have a pool.
Does 3104 W San Juan St A have accessible units?
No, 3104 W San Juan St A does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 W San Juan St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 W San Juan St A has units with dishwashers.
