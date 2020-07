Amenities

This 1/1 apartment is located in the desirable Tampa Heights area near Tampa St and Columbus Ave and sits directly across from a tranquil park setting. Tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance, Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertops, and bathroom has extra shelving. Shared Laundry room on site with newer washer/dryer. Owner pays electric, water, sewer, and trash!!!! Looking for quiet, respectful tenant. This will not last long!!! Sorry, no pets. Call today!