3101 E Cayuga St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Large 4/2 available, right across from Potter Elementary. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large 4/2 Available in Jackson Heights in Tampa. Located right across from Potter Elementary School.



This home features wood flooring throughout, no carpet! 4 large bedroom, full size washer/ dryer hookup,



Great location close to schools, public transport, shopping, restaurants, highways, I-275 and I-4. Enjoy a quick 10-15 minute drive to Ybor City, Port of Tampa, The Florida Aquarium, The Riverwalk, Downtown Tampa, Museums and much more. ACCEPTS SECTION 8 and other programs.



**If you do not have section 8 or a program, must be able to show 2.5x the rent in income, clean background, good rental history and 700 credit score. **



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5661277)