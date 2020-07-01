All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3101 E Cayuga St.

3101 East Cayuga Street · No Longer Available
Location

3101 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Large 4/2 available, right across from Potter Elementary. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large 4/2 Available in Jackson Heights in Tampa. Located right across from Potter Elementary School.

This home features wood flooring throughout, no carpet! 4 large bedroom, full size washer/ dryer hookup,

Great location close to schools, public transport, shopping, restaurants, highways, I-275 and I-4. Enjoy a quick 10-15 minute drive to Ybor City, Port of Tampa, The Florida Aquarium, The Riverwalk, Downtown Tampa, Museums and much more. ACCEPTS SECTION 8 and other programs.

**If you do not have section 8 or a program, must be able to show 2.5x the rent in income, clean background, good rental history and 700 credit score. **

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5661277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

