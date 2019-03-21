306 W FRIERSON AVENUE

Amenities

Located within the historical neighborhood of Seminole Heights sits the cottage by the river. The cottage has been beautifully renovated, tastefully decorated, and completely outfitted for your every need. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been tastefully decorated and fully furnished. The home also has a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is an oasis with that you have to see to believe. It has a gas fed fire pit, hammock, and seating area. You're also just minutes away from Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Lowry Park Zoo and a short walk to the Hillsborough River. 45 minutes will get you to Florida's Gulf Coast beaches. within walking distance of the Hillsborough River along with restaurants and bars.