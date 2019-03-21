All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 PM

306 W FRIERSON AVENUE

306 West Frierson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 West Frierson Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Located within the historical neighborhood of Seminole Heights sits the cottage by the river. The cottage has been beautifully renovated, tastefully decorated, and completely outfitted for your every need. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been tastefully decorated and fully furnished. The home also has a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is an oasis with that you have to see to believe. It has a gas fed fire pit, hammock, and seating area. You're also just minutes away from Raymond James Stadium, Amalie Arena, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Lowry Park Zoo and a short walk to the Hillsborough River. 45 minutes will get you to Florida's Gulf Coast beaches. within walking distance of the Hillsborough River along with restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE have any available units?
306 W FRIERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE have?
Some of 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
306 W FRIERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 W FRIERSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

