Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE

3035 Pointeview Drive · (813) 220-0361
Location

3035 Pointeview Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful South Tampa Townhome located within the popular gated community of Bayshore Pointe offering 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and 1 Car Garage! First level can be used as a 4th Bedroom or Office with it's own half bath. The 2nd level has beautiful wood flooring which extends from the spacious Living area and through gourmet Kitchen which is highlighted with solid surface counters w/ under-mount sink, upgraded raised panel 42 inch light Maple cabinets w/ crown molding and glass inserts & open shelving and stainless appliance package w/ gas range. All 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths are located on the third floor as well as a computer niche. The Master-suite features a tiled walk-in shower w/ glass doors, jetted tub, wood cabinetry and walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard has a covered screened in patio which is perfect for relaxing and there is a nice balcony located off the kitchen. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts just a short walk from your front door. Central location provides easy access to MacDill AFB, Downtown, Bayshore Ave, Tampa Airport, World Class Shopping, Nightlife and the Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
