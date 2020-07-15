3035 POINTEVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful South Tampa Townhome located within the popular gated community of Bayshore Pointe offering 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and 1 Car Garage! First level can be used as a 4th Bedroom or Office with it's own half bath. The 2nd level has beautiful wood flooring which extends from the spacious Living area and through gourmet Kitchen which is highlighted with solid surface counters w/ under-mount sink, upgraded raised panel 42 inch light Maple cabinets w/ crown molding and glass inserts & open shelving and stainless appliance package w/ gas range. All 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths are located on the third floor as well as a computer niche. The Master-suite features a tiled walk-in shower w/ glass doors, jetted tub, wood cabinetry and walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. The backyard has a covered screened in patio which is perfect for relaxing and there is a nice balcony located off the kitchen. Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts just a short walk from your front door. Central location provides easy access to MacDill AFB, Downtown, Bayshore Ave, Tampa Airport, World Class Shopping, Nightlife and the Beaches!