3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE

Wow! What a nice, up to date home for rent on a dead end street in South Tampa near MacDill AFB. This 2 bedroom 1 bath is a fabulous single family home in the Ballast Point school district, close to Gadsden park, where there is a Dog Park, Lake, and Little League baseball fields. Within 1/4 mile to MacDill AFB, so the commute is super short if you work on base. This home is available for rent for less than most apartments. and you have the bonus of privacy, your own driveway, your own laundry room, and if you have a green thumb, you can plant your own flowers or garden.