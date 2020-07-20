All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE

3026 West Van Buren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3026 West Van Buren Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! What a nice, up to date home for rent on a dead end street in South Tampa near MacDill AFB. This 2 bedroom 1 bath is a fabulous single family home in the Ballast Point school district, close to Gadsden park, where there is a Dog Park, Lake, and Little League baseball fields. Within 1/4 mile to MacDill AFB, so the commute is super short if you work on base. This home is available for rent for less than most apartments. and you have the bonus of privacy, your own driveway, your own laundry room, and if you have a green thumb, you can plant your own flowers or garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE have any available units?
3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE have?
Some of 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 W VAN BUREN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
