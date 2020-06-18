3015 W. Helen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

House just off Bayshore Blvd! - This charming 3/2 house, just off Bayshore Blvd. in the Gadsden Park Area, won't last!

Complete with screened back patio, large storage area and spacious, detached workshop space ready for your creations and work, this cozy house has hardwood floors in all rooms, new renovated kitchen, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd full bath with natural skylight, washer/dryer hookup in the laundry area just off the mud room. Relax in your back screened patio just off the fully fenced-in back yard. Available immediately! Ballast Point Elementary School, Madison Middle and Robinson High School. Call Jan to schedule a viewing: 813-839-2138



