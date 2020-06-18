All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3015 W. Helen Avenue

3015 West Helen Avenue · (813) 839-2138
Location

3015 West Helen Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3015 W. Helen Avenue · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House just off Bayshore Blvd! - This charming 3/2 house, just off Bayshore Blvd. in the Gadsden Park Area, won't last!
Complete with screened back patio, large storage area and spacious, detached workshop space ready for your creations and work, this cozy house has hardwood floors in all rooms, new renovated kitchen, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd full bath with natural skylight, washer/dryer hookup in the laundry area just off the mud room. Relax in your back screened patio just off the fully fenced-in back yard. Available immediately! Ballast Point Elementary School, Madison Middle and Robinson High School. Call Jan to schedule a viewing: 813-839-2138

(RLNE4201321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 W. Helen Avenue have any available units?
3015 W. Helen Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 W. Helen Avenue have?
Some of 3015 W. Helen Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 W. Helen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3015 W. Helen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 W. Helen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3015 W. Helen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3015 W. Helen Avenue offer parking?
No, 3015 W. Helen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3015 W. Helen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 W. Helen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 W. Helen Avenue have a pool?
No, 3015 W. Helen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3015 W. Helen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3015 W. Helen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 W. Helen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 W. Helen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
