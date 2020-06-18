All apartments in Tampa
3014 W MASON STREET

3014 West Mason Street · No Longer Available
Location

3014 West Mason Street, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ( turn-key) 1 story cottage/home in the first block off Bayshore blvd in South Tampa.
Updated 2 bed 2 bath 1300 Sq Ft cottage with large detached 2 car carport.
Oak hardwood flooring through-out the home, travertine flooring in the wet areas, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite, full size washer, dryer, front and read patio, professionally landscaped, quite community with only 2 adjacent neighbors in complex, walk to Bayshore or the Village Shopping Plaza which includes Pane' Rustic, Village Heath and the Brunchery, minutes to Hyde Park Village and minutes to Macdill Air Force Base. Everything included...electric, water, wifi, exterior, lawn, linens, house hold...Perfect for Military personal working on assignment at MacDill Air Force base, special offerings for Military working on TDY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 W MASON STREET have any available units?
3014 W MASON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 W MASON STREET have?
Some of 3014 W MASON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 W MASON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3014 W MASON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 W MASON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3014 W MASON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3014 W MASON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3014 W MASON STREET offers parking.
Does 3014 W MASON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 W MASON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 W MASON STREET have a pool?
No, 3014 W MASON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3014 W MASON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3014 W MASON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 W MASON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 W MASON STREET has units with dishwashers.

