3014 W MASON STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking internet access

BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ( turn-key) 1 story cottage/home in the first block off Bayshore blvd in South Tampa.

Updated 2 bed 2 bath 1300 Sq Ft cottage with large detached 2 car carport.

Oak hardwood flooring through-out the home, travertine flooring in the wet areas, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite, full size washer, dryer, front and read patio, professionally landscaped, quite community with only 2 adjacent neighbors in complex, walk to Bayshore or the Village Shopping Plaza which includes Pane' Rustic, Village Heath and the Brunchery, minutes to Hyde Park Village and minutes to Macdill Air Force Base. Everything included...electric, water, wifi, exterior, lawn, linens, house hold...Perfect for Military personal working on assignment at MacDill Air Force base, special offerings for Military working on TDY.