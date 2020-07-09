3012 W Julia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BD/2BA South Tampa Remodeled Bungalow ft. Serene Backyard Oasis - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom South Tampa Bungalow is located conveniently one block from Bayshore Boulevard and minutes away from fine dining, entertainment and shopping. Downstairs features wood flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, 2 spacious bedrooms with remodeled baths, and access to the large outdoor deck! The large master suite has an en-suite bath with glass walk-in shower, walk in closet, and plenty of room for a king size bed. The large outdoor deck is surrounded by serene landscaping, fully fenced with a heated outdoor shower makes this space perfect for entertaining family and friends. This great location allows for submission into the blue ribbon public schools. Schedule an appointment online today to come see this spectacular bungalow before its gone! ** Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee. Previous tenants just moved out. Home is undergoing minor repairs and cleaning, but will be complete by move-in.



To view a virtual tour of this property, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1520217?accessKey=5cab



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com.



For additional questions, please contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.



