All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3012 W Julia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3012 W Julia Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

3012 W Julia Street

3012 West Julia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3012 West Julia Street, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD/2BA South Tampa Remodeled Bungalow ft. Serene Backyard Oasis - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom South Tampa Bungalow is located conveniently one block from Bayshore Boulevard and minutes away from fine dining, entertainment and shopping. Downstairs features wood flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, 2 spacious bedrooms with remodeled baths, and access to the large outdoor deck! The large master suite has an en-suite bath with glass walk-in shower, walk in closet, and plenty of room for a king size bed. The large outdoor deck is surrounded by serene landscaping, fully fenced with a heated outdoor shower makes this space perfect for entertaining family and friends. This great location allows for submission into the blue ribbon public schools. Schedule an appointment online today to come see this spectacular bungalow before its gone! ** Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $350 non-refundable pet fee. Previous tenants just moved out. Home is undergoing minor repairs and cleaning, but will be complete by move-in.

To view a virtual tour of this property, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1520217?accessKey=5cab

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com.

For additional questions, please contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.

(RLNE4905168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 W Julia Street have any available units?
3012 W Julia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 W Julia Street have?
Some of 3012 W Julia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 W Julia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3012 W Julia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 W Julia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 W Julia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3012 W Julia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3012 W Julia Street offers parking.
Does 3012 W Julia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 W Julia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 W Julia Street have a pool?
No, 3012 W Julia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3012 W Julia Street have accessible units?
No, 3012 W Julia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 W Julia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 W Julia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College