3001 E Mc Berry St

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house conveniently located in a well-established neighborhood with nearby shopping, dining, schools, main roads. Amenities included: central air, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, washer dryer, yard, and granite countertops. Separate Master with private bath makes this a great choice for roommates or families. Close to I-275, I-4, Ybor City, Seminole Heights and Hillsborough. Utilities not included. Pet friendly. Contact us today to schedule your showing!



Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,450/month rent. $725 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Yolanda at 813-461-3031 to learn more. This property is managed by YRC Solutions, LLC