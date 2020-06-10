All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
3001 E Mc Berry St
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:08 AM

3001 E Mc Berry St

3001 E McBerry St · No Longer Available
Location

3001 E McBerry St, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house conveniently located in a well-established neighborhood with nearby shopping, dining, schools, main roads. Amenities included: central air, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, washer dryer, yard, and granite countertops. Separate Master with private bath makes this a great choice for roommates or families. Close to I-275, I-4, Ybor City, Seminole Heights and Hillsborough. Utilities not included. Pet friendly. Contact us today to schedule your showing!

Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,450/month rent. $725 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Yolanda at 813-461-3031 to learn more. This property is managed by YRC Solutions, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 E Mc Berry St have any available units?
3001 E Mc Berry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 E Mc Berry St have?
Some of 3001 E Mc Berry St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 E Mc Berry St currently offering any rent specials?
3001 E Mc Berry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 E Mc Berry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 E Mc Berry St is pet friendly.
Does 3001 E Mc Berry St offer parking?
Yes, 3001 E Mc Berry St offers parking.
Does 3001 E Mc Berry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 E Mc Berry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 E Mc Berry St have a pool?
No, 3001 E Mc Berry St does not have a pool.
Does 3001 E Mc Berry St have accessible units?
No, 3001 E Mc Berry St does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 E Mc Berry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 E Mc Berry St does not have units with dishwashers.

