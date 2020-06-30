All apartments in Tampa
2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

2951 Bayshore Pointe Drive · (813) 368-7523
Location

2951 Bayshore Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
MILITARY DISCOUNT $2400 monthly rent for ACTIVE MILITARY! Welcome to this unique home in the highly sought after community of Bayshore Pointe. This townhome is the only townhome in the community with all of the following features: 2 car tandem parking in the driveway, 2 story large full size deck out back, 2 half bathroom (total of 4 bathrooms), and an end unit. Newly painted (interior painting will be finished before move-in), new floorings (all brand new carpet will be installed before move-in). This community features beautiful amenities including a pool, tennis courts, ponds with walking area and benches, and a dock that overlooks the water. Call to make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
