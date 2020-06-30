2951 BAYSHORE POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

MILITARY DISCOUNT $2400 monthly rent for ACTIVE MILITARY! Welcome to this unique home in the highly sought after community of Bayshore Pointe. This townhome is the only townhome in the community with all of the following features: 2 car tandem parking in the driveway, 2 story large full size deck out back, 2 half bathroom (total of 4 bathrooms), and an end unit. Newly painted (interior painting will be finished before move-in), new floorings (all brand new carpet will be installed before move-in). This community features beautiful amenities including a pool, tennis courts, ponds with walking area and benches, and a dock that overlooks the water. Call to make this your new home!