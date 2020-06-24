All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2931 Banza St

2931 Banza Street · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Banza Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful home for rent - Property Id: 154815

New carpet in all rooms, new Vinyl floors in common area. This Home is a corner lot, with a fenced in backyard, built in security system, vaulted ceilings, dishwasher, microwave and all needed appliances. Brand-new Vinyl flooring in dinning and living room areas. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, located inside the bathroom. This home is great for small families, or a single person. This home is located one minute from I-4 &ramp; I-75, walking distance to Ybor City, bus route is visible from the home. Amazing up coming area. ITS a MUST SEE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154815p
Property Id 154815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Banza St have any available units?
2931 Banza St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Banza St have?
Some of 2931 Banza St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Banza St currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Banza St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Banza St pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Banza St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2931 Banza St offer parking?
No, 2931 Banza St does not offer parking.
Does 2931 Banza St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Banza St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Banza St have a pool?
No, 2931 Banza St does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Banza St have accessible units?
No, 2931 Banza St does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Banza St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2931 Banza St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

