2931 Banza St

New carpet in all rooms, new Vinyl floors in common area. This Home is a corner lot, with a fenced in backyard, built in security system, vaulted ceilings, dishwasher, microwave and all needed appliances. Brand-new Vinyl flooring in dinning and living room areas. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, located inside the bathroom. This home is great for small families, or a single person. This home is located one minute from I-4 &ramp; I-75, walking distance to Ybor City, bus route is visible from the home. Amazing up coming area. ITS a MUST SEE

No Pets Allowed



