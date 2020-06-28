All apartments in Tampa
2917 E 20TH AVENUE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

2917 E 20TH AVENUE

2917 East 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2917 East 20th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY UPDATED 2 bedroom 1 bath block duplex for rent! Available NOW for you to call your new home! Pets are OK, no aggressive breeds! Brand new Roof! All new tile floors for easy maintenance. New paint inside and out. $997 a month is the rent. To move in: 1st month's rent and deposit is required. It has it's own separate water and electric meters, tenant pays for all utilities. $65 is application fee, must submit with a signed rental application, and copy of ID with recent pay stubs. Property is NOT section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE have any available units?
2917 E 20TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE have?
Some of 2917 E 20TH AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 E 20TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2917 E 20TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 E 20TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 E 20TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2917 E 20TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 E 20TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2917 E 20TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2917 E 20TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 E 20TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 E 20TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
