2917 E 20TH AVENUE

FULLY UPDATED 2 bedroom 1 bath block duplex for rent! Available NOW for you to call your new home! Pets are OK, no aggressive breeds! Brand new Roof! All new tile floors for easy maintenance. New paint inside and out. $997 a month is the rent. To move in: 1st month's rent and deposit is required. It has it's own separate water and electric meters, tenant pays for all utilities. $65 is application fee, must submit with a signed rental application, and copy of ID with recent pay stubs. Property is NOT section 8 approved at this time.