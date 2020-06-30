All apartments in Tampa
2910 E Emma Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2910 E Emma Avenue

2910 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2910 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
East Tampa 4-Bedroom Home - *** Available Immediately ***
*** Section 8 OK ***

This 4-bedroom home is available now and has just received new kitchen cabinets and new flooring in the living area and all bedrooms as well as new interior paint. Exterior amenities include fenced yard and 2-car carport. Convenient location close to downtown Tampa, Tampa airport, University of South Florida, multiple hospitals and much more! This home has window A/C units throughout and no washer/dryer hook-ups.

(RLNE5436085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

