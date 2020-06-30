2910 E Emma Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

East Tampa 4-Bedroom Home - *** Available Immediately ***

*** Section 8 OK ***



This 4-bedroom home is available now and has just received new kitchen cabinets and new flooring in the living area and all bedrooms as well as new interior paint. Exterior amenities include fenced yard and 2-car carport. Convenient location close to downtown Tampa, Tampa airport, University of South Florida, multiple hospitals and much more! This home has window A/C units throughout and no washer/dryer hook-ups.



(RLNE5436085)