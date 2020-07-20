All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2906 E Genesee St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

2906 E Genesee St

2906 East Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2906 East Genesee Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
2906 E Genesee St Available 08/05/19 - Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. This home is centrally located in Tampa on a dead end street. Inside you will find beautiful flooring and nicely painted walls. The kitchen features updated cabinets with nice countertops, stove, and fridge. The bathroom was recently remodeled. The home has a covered carport to keep your vehicle out of the sun.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 E Genesee St have any available units?
2906 E Genesee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 E Genesee St have?
Some of 2906 E Genesee St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 E Genesee St currently offering any rent specials?
2906 E Genesee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 E Genesee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 E Genesee St is pet friendly.
Does 2906 E Genesee St offer parking?
Yes, 2906 E Genesee St offers parking.
Does 2906 E Genesee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 E Genesee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 E Genesee St have a pool?
No, 2906 E Genesee St does not have a pool.
Does 2906 E Genesee St have accessible units?
No, 2906 E Genesee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 E Genesee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 E Genesee St does not have units with dishwashers.
