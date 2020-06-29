All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2905 Hansen Manor Lane

2905 Hansen Manor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Hansen Manor Ln, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous S. Tampa Townhome - Available for Move in January 1st, 2020, this is a Beautiful townhouse with open floor plan and beautiful wood flooring, kitchen includes all appliances plus full size washer & dryer upstairs. All three bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets, Hard wood floor or ceramic in all main traffic areas and carpeted bedrooms. Home has private patio with a nice landscape setting, perfect for entertaining and/or grilling outdoors. Master bedroom has french doors leading out to a private balcony over looking the complex. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower along with dual vanity and nice size walk in closet with built in shelves. Two car garage has remote control entry. This home is light and bright and upgraded with unique light fixtures , granite counter tops, window shutters and more. Don't wait, come see this house today. Call Kim Tarpley @ Remax Realty Unlimited 813-335-7097

(RLNE4644396)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane have any available units?
2905 Hansen Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane have?
Some of 2905 Hansen Manor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Hansen Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Hansen Manor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Hansen Manor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Hansen Manor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Hansen Manor Lane offers parking.
Does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Hansen Manor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane have a pool?
No, 2905 Hansen Manor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 2905 Hansen Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Hansen Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Hansen Manor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
