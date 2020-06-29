2905 Hansen Manor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous S. Tampa Townhome - Available for Move in January 1st, 2020, this is a Beautiful townhouse with open floor plan and beautiful wood flooring, kitchen includes all appliances plus full size washer & dryer upstairs. All three bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets, Hard wood floor or ceramic in all main traffic areas and carpeted bedrooms. Home has private patio with a nice landscape setting, perfect for entertaining and/or grilling outdoors. Master bedroom has french doors leading out to a private balcony over looking the complex. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower along with dual vanity and nice size walk in closet with built in shelves. Two car garage has remote control entry. This home is light and bright and upgraded with unique light fixtures , granite counter tops, window shutters and more. Don't wait, come see this house today. Call Kim Tarpley @ Remax Realty Unlimited 813-335-7097



(RLNE4644396)