Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4/3/2 with Huge screened lanai. Walk to the bay in 5 minutes. Walk to the base in 7. 3 living spaces (front room, living room and loft). Ballast Point and Robinson district. 4 homes from the ball fields at Gadsden park. This 2014 Domain home will go quickly. 700 credit score and 3xs the rent in after tax income to qualify.