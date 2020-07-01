2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

By the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay is this cozy 2-bedroom 2- bathroom home. The remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. The home has open living and dining room areas with high ceilings. Living and master bedroom areas lead to the open patio with beautiful views of Tampa Bay. Master bedroom offers new carpeting, fresh neutral paint, and plenty of closet space. Vanities in both bathrooms have been upgraded. There is also an over-sized one car garage with storage space and all new appliances including washer an dryer. The property is also located to many restaurants,the downtown area, the Amelia Arena, shops, museums, and conveniently located to major highways. This cozy tranquil property is ready for you to make it your home sweet home.