Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

2809 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
By the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay is this cozy 2-bedroom 2- bathroom home. The remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. The home has open living and dining room areas with high ceilings. Living and master bedroom areas lead to the open patio with beautiful views of Tampa Bay. Master bedroom offers new carpeting, fresh neutral paint, and plenty of closet space. Vanities in both bathrooms have been upgraded. There is also an over-sized one car garage with storage space and all new appliances including washer an dryer. The property is also located to many restaurants,the downtown area, the Amelia Arena, shops, museums, and conveniently located to major highways. This cozy tranquil property is ready for you to make it your home sweet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

