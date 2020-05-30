2808 W. Azeele Street #209

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning guest parking courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking guest parking

South Tampa - Totally Remodeled Second Floor Condo - Be the first to live in this newly renovated condo in the heart of South Tampa! Everything in this second floor unit is new including gourmet kitchen, all flooring throughout, and fully updated bathroom. Even the A/C, water heater, and windows are new to help keep your electric bills low! Located in an end unit means you only have one neighbor and the complex also features assigned parking, ample guest parking, gated courtyard area that is meticulously landscaped, and on-site coin laundry. You couldn't ask for a better location to be in the middle of it all: only 5 blocks from SoHo and a short drive to Downtown Tampa, Westshore District, Tampa Airport, University of Tampa, and the new Midtown development. Unit rarely come available in this building so don't miss this opportunity!



(RLNE5618142)