All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2808 W. Azeele Street #209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2808 W. Azeele Street #209
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2808 W. Azeele Street #209

2808 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2808 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
guest parking
South Tampa - Totally Remodeled Second Floor Condo - Be the first to live in this newly renovated condo in the heart of South Tampa! Everything in this second floor unit is new including gourmet kitchen, all flooring throughout, and fully updated bathroom. Even the A/C, water heater, and windows are new to help keep your electric bills low! Located in an end unit means you only have one neighbor and the complex also features assigned parking, ample guest parking, gated courtyard area that is meticulously landscaped, and on-site coin laundry. You couldn't ask for a better location to be in the middle of it all: only 5 blocks from SoHo and a short drive to Downtown Tampa, Westshore District, Tampa Airport, University of Tampa, and the new Midtown development. Unit rarely come available in this building so don't miss this opportunity!

(RLNE5618142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 have any available units?
2808 W. Azeele Street #209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 have?
Some of 2808 W. Azeele Street #209's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 currently offering any rent specials?
2808 W. Azeele Street #209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 is pet friendly.
Does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 offer parking?
Yes, 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 offers parking.
Does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 have a pool?
No, 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 does not have a pool.
Does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 have accessible units?
No, 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 W. Azeele Street #209 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College