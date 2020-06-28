All apartments in Tampa
2806 Shore Breeze Dr

2806 Shore Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Shore Breeze Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly Desirable 4/3/3 in Gated Community in Exclusive Bayshore Pointe Community. Just steps from ever beautiful and popular Bayshore Boulevard. Mature shade trees surround this magnificent home that features your formal living room, formal dining room, spacious great room. Chefs dream kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance package. Oak cabinets offer plenty of cupboard storage with black granite countertop as well as a built-in island that opens into the massively stylish living room. Master bedroom is spacious with en-suite bathroom. En-suite bathroom has dual sinks, a large standalone shower, and separate garden soaker tub. Large fenced backyard with a refreshing pool and spa that provides a great private space for entertaining and relaxing. Pet-friendly home with a weight maximum of 50 lbs. Offers a private community pier for fishing and enjoying the beautiful Tampa Bay sunsets in the evening. Conveniently located close to expressway, shopping and MacDill AFB. All the trendy areas South Tamps is known for. Available 4/15/2020 Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/KD8XMin6HXk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr have any available units?
2806 Shore Breeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr have?
Some of 2806 Shore Breeze Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Shore Breeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Shore Breeze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Shore Breeze Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Shore Breeze Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Shore Breeze Dr offers parking.
Does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Shore Breeze Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2806 Shore Breeze Dr has a pool.
Does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr have accessible units?
No, 2806 Shore Breeze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Shore Breeze Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 Shore Breeze Dr has units with dishwashers.
