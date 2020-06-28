2806 Shore Breeze Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Highly Desirable 4/3/3 in Gated Community in Exclusive Bayshore Pointe Community. Just steps from ever beautiful and popular Bayshore Boulevard. Mature shade trees surround this magnificent home that features your formal living room, formal dining room, spacious great room. Chefs dream kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance package. Oak cabinets offer plenty of cupboard storage with black granite countertop as well as a built-in island that opens into the massively stylish living room. Master bedroom is spacious with en-suite bathroom. En-suite bathroom has dual sinks, a large standalone shower, and separate garden soaker tub. Large fenced backyard with a refreshing pool and spa that provides a great private space for entertaining and relaxing. Pet-friendly home with a weight maximum of 50 lbs. Offers a private community pier for fishing and enjoying the beautiful Tampa Bay sunsets in the evening. Conveniently located close to expressway, shopping and MacDill AFB. All the trendy areas South Tamps is known for. Available 4/15/2020 Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/KD8XMin6HXk