Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous South Tampa executive home off Bayshore in the gated community of Bayshore Pointe. Four bedrooms plus office, formal living room and dining room as well as a great room. Hard to find 3 car garage. Huge, open gourmet kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Private pool and community pool. Community has a pool, private dock and access to walking trails right on the water. This gorgeous home is walking distance to MacDill AFB