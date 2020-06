Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

South Tampa charmer located in the heart of the Plant High School district. The house has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring. It includes a detached garage, private backyard featuring a custom deck off the kitchen and mature trees providing lots of shade for those hot summer months.