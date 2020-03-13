2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been staged. This 2 year old luxury townhome is perfectly situated in South Tampa, within steps of famed Bayshore Boulevard and under a canopy of graceful oaks that puts you right at ease. If convenient living in the center of town, with all the upgrades of single family home are what you desire…you’ll find it here. This two story townhome is the perfect blend of flair and function. With more than 2500 square feet, all three bedrooms, two baths, and laundry are upstairs leaving room for an open floor plan downstairs, with lots of natural light and the perfect setting for entertaining. You’ll fall in love with the marble and quartz finishes in the kitchen and baths, and upgraded stainless appliances , wide Stainless steel appliances that include: GE Profile 30" double oven, microwave, dishwasher and Cafe' side by side refrigerator with built in hot water dispenser and Keurig K-cup brewing system. Gorgeous wide plank wood flooring, crown molding throughout, high ceilings, and generous walk in closets. Each unit has its own privately fenced back yard ample enough to provide space for hosting friends. Great South Tampa location in sought out Roosevelt, Coleman and Plant school district.