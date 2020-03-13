All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE

2723 South Ysabella Avenue · (813) 839-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2723 South Ysabella Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
One or more photo(s) has been staged. This 2 year old luxury townhome is perfectly situated in South Tampa, within steps of famed Bayshore Boulevard and under a canopy of graceful oaks that puts you right at ease. If convenient living in the center of town, with all the upgrades of single family home are what you desire…you’ll find it here. This two story townhome is the perfect blend of flair and function. With more than 2500 square feet, all three bedrooms, two baths, and laundry are upstairs leaving room for an open floor plan downstairs, with lots of natural light and the perfect setting for entertaining. You’ll fall in love with the marble and quartz finishes in the kitchen and baths, and upgraded stainless appliances , wide Stainless steel appliances that include: GE Profile 30" double oven, microwave, dishwasher and Cafe' side by side refrigerator with built in hot water dispenser and Keurig K-cup brewing system. Gorgeous wide plank wood flooring, crown molding throughout, high ceilings, and generous walk in closets. Each unit has its own privately fenced back yard ample enough to provide space for hosting friends. Great South Tampa location in sought out Roosevelt, Coleman and Plant school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE have any available units?
2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE have?
Some of 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2723 S YSABELLA AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity