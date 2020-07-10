All apartments in Tampa
2716 W Cass St
2716 W Cass St

2716 West Cass Street · No Longer Available
Location

2716 West Cass Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Come and out and live in S Tampa in this pet friendly, spacious one-bedroom/one-bathroom duplex with a studio, private patio, 1-car covered parking space plus guest parking! Property is conveniently located minutes away to USF Campus & Downtown (~5min) & TPA airport (~8min), walk to Hyde Park (10-15min), and surrounded by new homes. It showcases a modern exterior, spacious walking closet, and a covered lanai great for entertaining and BBQ. Large laundry room with washer & dryer, rain shower, new AC split unit system for energy efficiency, and digital entry lock are some of the many features of this home!! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys.
Rent includes lawn service & yearly pest control. Co-signers accepted
12 month Lease, 1 month security deposit and 1st month rent due at signing.
Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Monthly pet fee $20/pet + refundable pet deposit of $300/pet) No Airbnb allowed. Co-signers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 W Cass St have any available units?
2716 W Cass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 W Cass St have?
Some of 2716 W Cass St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 W Cass St currently offering any rent specials?
2716 W Cass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 W Cass St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 W Cass St is pet friendly.
Does 2716 W Cass St offer parking?
Yes, 2716 W Cass St offers parking.
Does 2716 W Cass St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 W Cass St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 W Cass St have a pool?
No, 2716 W Cass St does not have a pool.
Does 2716 W Cass St have accessible units?
No, 2716 W Cass St does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 W Cass St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 W Cass St does not have units with dishwashers.
