2716 W Cass St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

Come and out and live in S Tampa in this pet friendly, spacious one-bedroom/one-bathroom duplex with a studio, private patio, 1-car covered parking space plus guest parking! Property is conveniently located minutes away to USF Campus & Downtown (~5min) & TPA airport (~8min), walk to Hyde Park (10-15min), and surrounded by new homes. It showcases a modern exterior, spacious walking closet, and a covered lanai great for entertaining and BBQ. Large laundry room with washer & dryer, rain shower, new AC split unit system for energy efficiency, and digital entry lock are some of the many features of this home!! Go for a run, take your dog down for a walk without worrying about carrying your keys.

Rent includes lawn service & yearly pest control. Co-signers accepted

12 month Lease, 1 month security deposit and 1st month rent due at signing.

Cats & small-medium dogs allowed (Monthly pet fee $20/pet + refundable pet deposit of $300/pet) No Airbnb allowed. Co-signers accepted.