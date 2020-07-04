2713 W Osborne Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-carport, approx. 1,187 SF home is in the Grenelle Gardens subdivision. This home features separate living and dining areas, with a bonus family room, spacious bedrooms, with lots of closet space, mini blinds and ceiling fans. The flooring is ceramic tile. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo and a separate glass enclosed shower. The updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and includes a stove and refrigerator. Screened lanai with fenced in backyard. Sorry the exterior shed is only for owner storage. Washer & dryer hookups in the inside laundry room. Lawn included in rent. Tenants are responsible for cost of re-keying at end of lease. NO PETS PER OWNER. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital, business area and I-275..



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.