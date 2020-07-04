All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

2713 W Osborne Ave

2713 West Osborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2713 West Osborne Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-carport, approx. 1,187 SF home is in the Grenelle Gardens subdivision. This home features separate living and dining areas, with a bonus family room, spacious bedrooms, with lots of closet space, mini blinds and ceiling fans. The flooring is ceramic tile. Bathroom has a tub/shower combo and a separate glass enclosed shower. The updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and includes a stove and refrigerator. Screened lanai with fenced in backyard. Sorry the exterior shed is only for owner storage. Washer & dryer hookups in the inside laundry room. Lawn included in rent. Tenants are responsible for cost of re-keying at end of lease. NO PETS PER OWNER. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital, business area and I-275..

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 W Osborne Ave have any available units?
2713 W Osborne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 W Osborne Ave have?
Some of 2713 W Osborne Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 W Osborne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2713 W Osborne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 W Osborne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2713 W Osborne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2713 W Osborne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2713 W Osborne Ave offers parking.
Does 2713 W Osborne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 W Osborne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 W Osborne Ave have a pool?
No, 2713 W Osborne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2713 W Osborne Ave have accessible units?
No, 2713 W Osborne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 W Osborne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 W Osborne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

