2709 E 22nd Ave - Recently renovated 3/1 in North Ybor. Large covered porch and no carpet anywhere in the house. Indoor laundry.
$800.00 Rent $800.00 Security Deposit $100.00 Move In Processing Fee $ 65.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over **Renter's Insurance Is Required**
Rental Qualifications: Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent 2 years verifiable rental history 2 years verifiable employment history No Evictions Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 E 22nd Av have any available units?
2709 E 22nd Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 E 22nd Av have?
Some of 2709 E 22nd Av's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 E 22nd Av currently offering any rent specials?
2709 E 22nd Av is not currently offering any rent specials.