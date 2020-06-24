All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2709 E 22nd Av.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2709 E 22nd Av
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2709 E 22nd Av

2709 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2709 East 22nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2709 E 22nd Ave - Recently renovated 3/1 in North Ybor. Large covered porch and no carpet anywhere in the house. Indoor laundry.

$800.00 Rent
$800.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$ 65.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

(RLNE4726358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 E 22nd Av have any available units?
2709 E 22nd Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 E 22nd Av have?
Some of 2709 E 22nd Av's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 E 22nd Av currently offering any rent specials?
2709 E 22nd Av is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 E 22nd Av pet-friendly?
No, 2709 E 22nd Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2709 E 22nd Av offer parking?
No, 2709 E 22nd Av does not offer parking.
Does 2709 E 22nd Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 E 22nd Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 E 22nd Av have a pool?
No, 2709 E 22nd Av does not have a pool.
Does 2709 E 22nd Av have accessible units?
No, 2709 E 22nd Av does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 E 22nd Av have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 E 22nd Av does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College