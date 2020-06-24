2709 E 22nd Av

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2709 E 22nd Ave - Recently renovated 3/1 in North Ybor. Large covered porch and no carpet anywhere in the house. Indoor laundry.



$800.00 Rent

$800.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$ 65.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over

**Renter's Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



