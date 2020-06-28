All apartments in Tampa
2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

2708 West Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2708 West Woodlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
Stadium Area

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Unique West Tampa Rental! Drive into the circular driveway and enter into an eclectic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a separate front office space. The decor ranges from a little mid-century to modern. The living room/family room is large with mirror end wall flows into a modern updated kitchen featuring mahogany cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The galley style cooking area opens to a dining room with a built in island eating area and built in cabinet wall unit featuring a wine refrigerator. Living room and kitchen open to a large sky lit game room perfect for entertaining. Game room opens to a screened patio area looking out to a lush tropical rear yard. Master bedroom opens to the game room with mirrored sliding doors. Great double closets in the master bedroom! The master bath has glass door tub w shower with a mid century blue tile. Office has its own separate front entrance and half bath. Huge storage room with washer/dryer hook ups and additional freezer for tenants use. Convenient to the Howard/ Armenia shopping areas and restaurants! No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
