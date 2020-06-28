2708 W WOODLAWN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Unique West Tampa Rental! Drive into the circular driveway and enter into an eclectic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a separate front office space. The decor ranges from a little mid-century to modern. The living room/family room is large with mirror end wall flows into a modern updated kitchen featuring mahogany cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The galley style cooking area opens to a dining room with a built in island eating area and built in cabinet wall unit featuring a wine refrigerator. Living room and kitchen open to a large sky lit game room perfect for entertaining. Game room opens to a screened patio area looking out to a lush tropical rear yard. Master bedroom opens to the game room with mirrored sliding doors. Great double closets in the master bedroom! The master bath has glass door tub w shower with a mid century blue tile. Office has its own separate front entrance and half bath. Huge storage room with washer/dryer hook ups and additional freezer for tenants use. Convenient to the Howard/ Armenia shopping areas and restaurants! No Pets!