2630 W PROSPECT ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Signature New Suburb Beautiful. Central S. Tampa location-walk to Plant High, SOHO & Bayshore! Main home fully renovated 2013. Natural light/Great storage. 4/3.5 + office, den + separate efficiency apartment. Renovation additions of large family room + spacious master suite, new kitchen & bathrooms; all new electrical/plumbing/HVAC/ducts; hardwood floors, repainted, deck & brick-paver patio. Endless hot water gas heater. Chef quality 4-burner cooktop with griddle & stainless hood; 42” cabinets, easy-close drawers; marble countertops all around + large kitchen island with storage and microwave. Marble backsplash; eat-in with built-in hutch; extended kitchen storage via walk-in pantry. Master suite includes a large bedroom with an oversized soaking tub, walk-in shower, custom walk-in closet. All bathrooms have custom vanities, marble counters, herringbone pattern floors. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized with ample storage from large closets. Jack ‘n Jill bath for front bedrooms one bedroom featuring an en suite. LivingRoom/Den feature ornamental fireplaces. Crown molding/8” baseboards/10’ ceilings down and 9’ up. Laundry features front loading washer/dryer + storage. Fenced yard; uniquely fabulous demilune front porch; lush and mature backyard landscaping. Gas stub for endless grilling on your BBQ. Separate 375+ sq’ garage apt/studio features a full bath, separate AC (PTAC); full kitchen. Through lot 57x138. Staged for photos. Pets are welcome with owner approval.