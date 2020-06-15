All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:22 PM

2630 W PROSPECT ROAD

2630 West Prospect Road · (813) 707-3161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2630 West Prospect Road, Tampa, FL 33629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Signature New Suburb Beautiful. Central S. Tampa location-walk to Plant High, SOHO & Bayshore! Main home fully renovated 2013. Natural light/Great storage. 4/3.5 + office, den + separate efficiency apartment. Renovation additions of large family room + spacious master suite, new kitchen & bathrooms; all new electrical/plumbing/HVAC/ducts; hardwood floors, repainted, deck & brick-paver patio. Endless hot water gas heater. Chef quality 4-burner cooktop with griddle & stainless hood; 42” cabinets, easy-close drawers; marble countertops all around + large kitchen island with storage and microwave. Marble backsplash; eat-in with built-in hutch; extended kitchen storage via walk-in pantry. Master suite includes a large bedroom with an oversized soaking tub, walk-in shower, custom walk-in closet. All bathrooms have custom vanities, marble counters, herringbone pattern floors. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized with ample storage from large closets. Jack ‘n Jill bath for front bedrooms one bedroom featuring an en suite. LivingRoom/Den feature ornamental fireplaces. Crown molding/8” baseboards/10’ ceilings down and 9’ up. Laundry features front loading washer/dryer + storage. Fenced yard; uniquely fabulous demilune front porch; lush and mature backyard landscaping. Gas stub for endless grilling on your BBQ. Separate 375+ sq’ garage apt/studio features a full bath, separate AC (PTAC); full kitchen. Through lot 57x138. Staged for photos. Pets are welcome with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD have any available units?
2630 W PROSPECT ROAD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD have?
Some of 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2630 W PROSPECT ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD have a pool?
No, 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 W PROSPECT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
