2613 W WATROUS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

The house was completely remodeled top to bottom with a contemporary design, spacious open floor plan and 10 foot ceilings. No detail was overlooked from an upscale kitchen with a large island, spa inspired bathrooms, contemporary gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. An L-shaped pools hugs the side of the house and there is a large outdoor deck for entertaining. A large detached air-conditioned pool house offers additional storage space. Monthly rental includes pool service. First, last month rent required, $2000 security deposit, $250 fee on approved pets. Located in one of South Tampa much sought after neighborhoods with top rated schools.