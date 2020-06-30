All apartments in Tampa
2613 W WATROUS AVENUE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:31 PM

2613 W WATROUS AVENUE

2613 West Watrous Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2613 West Watrous Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
The house was completely remodeled top to bottom with a contemporary design, spacious open floor plan and 10 foot ceilings. No detail was overlooked from an upscale kitchen with a large island, spa inspired bathrooms, contemporary gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. An L-shaped pools hugs the side of the house and there is a large outdoor deck for entertaining. A large detached air-conditioned pool house offers additional storage space. Monthly rental includes pool service. First, last month rent required, $2000 security deposit, $250 fee on approved pets. Located in one of South Tampa much sought after neighborhoods with top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE have any available units?
2613 W WATROUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE have?
Some of 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 W WATROUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 W WATROUS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

