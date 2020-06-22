2601 N. 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system

Ybor City 2/2 - Quiet, family-filled neighborhood in Historic part of Ybor.

Sunny- Hardwood floors - Central AC - Washer/Dryer - Alarm System - New Appliances

2 large bedroom, 2 bathroom

$1,200.00

1 month deposit + 1 month rent to move in



Please see the property at:

2601 N. 19th Str. Ybor City, 33605.



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.



No Pets Allowed



