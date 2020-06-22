2601 N. 19th Street

Amenities
Ybor City 2/2 - Quiet, family-filled neighborhood in Historic part of Ybor.
Sunny- Hardwood floors - Central AC - Washer/Dryer - Alarm System - New Appliances
2 large bedroom, 2 bathroom
$1,200.00
1 month deposit + 1 month rent to move in
Please see the property at:
2601 N. 19th Str. Ybor City, 33605.
Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!
Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.
Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4320389)