Tampa, FL
2601 N. 19th Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2601 N. 19th Street

2601 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 North 19th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
Ybor City 2/2 - Quiet, family-filled neighborhood in Historic part of Ybor.
Sunny- Hardwood floors - Central AC - Washer/Dryer - Alarm System - New Appliances
2 large bedroom, 2 bathroom
$1,200.00
1 month deposit + 1 month rent to move in

Please see the property at:
2601 N. 19th Str. Ybor City, 33605.

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4320389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 N. 19th Street have any available units?
2601 N. 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 N. 19th Street have?
Some of 2601 N. 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 N. 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2601 N. 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 N. 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2601 N. 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2601 N. 19th Street offer parking?
No, 2601 N. 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2601 N. 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 N. 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 N. 19th Street have a pool?
No, 2601 N. 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2601 N. 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 2601 N. 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 N. 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 N. 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
