Tampa, FL
2519 N. 55th St
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

2519 N. 55th St

2519 North 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2519 North 55th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
East Side Commercial Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard and small shed/workshop! This home features stainless steel appliances, side by side fridge with water and ice in the door, dishwasher, glass top stove, above the range microwave, glass tile backsplash, dishwasher, tile in common areas, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel light fixtures with fans in the bedrooms, and front and back decks. Call today to take a look and picture yourself on the front porch swing of your new home!

This home is on a well - NO Water bill.

No Section 8!

Visit our website for a FREE application!

www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 N. 55th St have any available units?
2519 N. 55th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 N. 55th St have?
Some of 2519 N. 55th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 N. 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
2519 N. 55th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 N. 55th St pet-friendly?
No, 2519 N. 55th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2519 N. 55th St offer parking?
No, 2519 N. 55th St does not offer parking.
Does 2519 N. 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 N. 55th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 N. 55th St have a pool?
No, 2519 N. 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 2519 N. 55th St have accessible units?
No, 2519 N. 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 N. 55th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 N. 55th St has units with dishwashers.
