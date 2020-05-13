2419 W LEMON STREET

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX! Everything brand new! Amazing location w/downtown TAMPA CITY VIEW!. Now is your chance to rent in the hottest area, close to everything booming Tampa has to offer! Easy commute to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, and all the hot spots including Bayshore Blvd and Hyde Park Village featuring Tampa's hottest restaurant MEAT MARKET! Brand new DESIGNER KITCHEN w/Samsung stainless appliances, quartz counter-top and huge pantry. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and amazing bathroom w/farmhouse-elite tile shower. BONUS ROOM entry w/BARN DOOR entry and exclusive utility laundry w/brand new WASHER/DRYER! NO EXPENSE SPARED including LED lighting throughout and ZERO ISSUE PARKING w/humongous BRICK PAVED DRIVEWAY! Schedule a showing immediately! WILL NOT LAST!