2419 W LEMON STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

2419 W LEMON STREET

2419 West Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2419 West Lemon Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX! Everything brand new! Amazing location w/downtown TAMPA CITY VIEW!. Now is your chance to rent in the hottest area, close to everything booming Tampa has to offer! Easy commute to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, and all the hot spots including Bayshore Blvd and Hyde Park Village featuring Tampa's hottest restaurant MEAT MARKET! Brand new DESIGNER KITCHEN w/Samsung stainless appliances, quartz counter-top and huge pantry. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and amazing bathroom w/farmhouse-elite tile shower. BONUS ROOM entry w/BARN DOOR entry and exclusive utility laundry w/brand new WASHER/DRYER! NO EXPENSE SPARED including LED lighting throughout and ZERO ISSUE PARKING w/humongous BRICK PAVED DRIVEWAY! Schedule a showing immediately! WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 W LEMON STREET have any available units?
2419 W LEMON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 W LEMON STREET have?
Some of 2419 W LEMON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 W LEMON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2419 W LEMON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 W LEMON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2419 W LEMON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2419 W LEMON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2419 W LEMON STREET offers parking.
Does 2419 W LEMON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 W LEMON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 W LEMON STREET have a pool?
No, 2419 W LEMON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2419 W LEMON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2419 W LEMON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 W LEMON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 W LEMON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

