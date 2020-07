Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Check out this Amazing 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo located in the heart of SOHO and just 2 blocks from Bayshore! Condo has an open floor-plan for the living area and also has a patio that includes a storage closet as well. Both bedrooms are decent sized and the master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet. The unit is also located close to Tampa International Airport, MacDill AFB and Downtown Tampa. Hurry and take a look...this one won't last long!