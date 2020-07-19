All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

2410 W Carmen St, #2

2410 W Carmen St · No Longer Available
Location

2410 W Carmen St, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
pet friendly
2410 W Carmen St, #2 Available 04/08/19 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Townhome Near Downtown Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 4/8/2019. Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhome in Plant High School district.

Property features wood and carpet flooring, inside utility with washer/dryer family room/dining room combo and fenced yard. Beautiful kitchen features: plenty of cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, panrty closet and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that features: walk in closet, double sinks, water closet and large shower. Great location in much sought out school district.

Near Downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, Channelside, Hyde Park Village, restaurants, shopping, I-275 and Selmon Expressway. Also in walking distance of the JCC community center. Call now to view this wonderful property.

Pet Policy: Dogs only. One dog 50lb max with a $350 one time non refundable pet fee. Case by Case with Owners Approval.

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL SHOWINGS NO EXCEPTION. SHOWINGS AVAILABLE: MONDAYS, TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS 10:00AM-6PM AND SUNDAYS 10AM-2PM.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez: 813-393-6959

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4756990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

