2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE

Available August 1st, 2020 Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, HOA Fees, All Maintenance, Full Home Warranty Currently have Cable, Internet, Electric hooked up (no need to transfer) - 65 inch TV in family room - 2 Car Garage & 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Corner townhouse next to Pool - Many windows w/ Wood Shutters - Real Wood Floors throughout entire house - Wood Cabinets in Kitchen & Bathrooms - Granite Counters in Kitchen & Bathrooms - Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher) - GAS Stove & Oven, Tankless Water Heater, Fireplace, Grill - Large Balcony w/ Outdoor Kitchen - Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer & Lots of Storage - Huge Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom - Master Bath has Large Jetted Tub, Shower, two Sinks, mounted 43" TV - 2nd Full Bath upstairs & Half-Bath downstairs 2 other Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets - All Sinks, Tubs & Showers have High End Fixtures & Excellent Water Pressure - 6 Modern Ceiling Fans w/ Dimmable LED Lights operated via Remotes or Wall Switches - Second AC Zone for Master Bedroom & Bathroom - HVAC UV Light Systems Purifies Air - In Garage: 3 Monster Storage Racks, Commercial Sink, Faucet, Hose - Very High Ceilings, Crown Moldings, Many Overhead LED Lights - Can help Mount your Televisions - Have extra furniture if needed Located in best part of Hyde Park, in center of SOHO district, just a block west of Howard Ave. Don't waste time looking at places that advertise as being in Hyde Park, but are miles away from here.