Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE

2410 Victoria Gardens Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Victoria Gardens Lane, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available August 1st, 2020 Rent includes: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscaping, HOA Fees, All Maintenance, Full Home Warranty Currently have Cable, Internet, Electric hooked up (no need to transfer) - 65 inch TV in family room - 2 Car Garage & 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Corner townhouse next to Pool - Many windows w/ Wood Shutters - Real Wood Floors throughout entire house - Wood Cabinets in Kitchen & Bathrooms - Granite Counters in Kitchen & Bathrooms - Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher) - GAS Stove & Oven, Tankless Water Heater, Fireplace, Grill - Large Balcony w/ Outdoor Kitchen - Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer & Lots of Storage - Huge Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom - Master Bath has Large Jetted Tub, Shower, two Sinks, mounted 43" TV - 2nd Full Bath upstairs & Half-Bath downstairs 2 other Bedrooms w/ Walk-In Closets - All Sinks, Tubs & Showers have High End Fixtures & Excellent Water Pressure - 6 Modern Ceiling Fans w/ Dimmable LED Lights operated via Remotes or Wall Switches - Second AC Zone for Master Bedroom & Bathroom - HVAC UV Light Systems Purifies Air - In Garage: 3 Monster Storage Racks, Commercial Sink, Faucet, Hose - Very High Ceilings, Crown Moldings, Many Overhead LED Lights - Can help Mount your Televisions - Have extra furniture if needed Located in best part of Hyde Park, in center of SOHO district, just a block west of Howard Ave. Don't waste time looking at places that advertise as being in Hyde Park, but are miles away from here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE have any available units?
2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE have?
Some of 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE offers parking.
Does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE has a pool.
Does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 VICTORIA GARDENS LANE has units with dishwashers.
