2407 S ARDSON PLACE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

2407 S ARDSON PLACE

2407 South Ardson Place · No Longer Available
Location

2407 South Ardson Place, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Bayshore Blvd's Best Kept Secret, Best Value, Best Managed and Best Living for the Select Few over 55. 24-Hour Guarded Walled Community of Friendly Neighbors. Well Maintained Grounds, Pool and common areas. Guests must have permitted access through gate, building entry and private elevator to your locked unit door. Have your breakfast while overlooking the Bay and Bayshore from your kitchen window. The kitchen has a light and airy feel with eat-in space and stainless steel appliances. This entire forth floor residence has been freshly painted and is ready for you to make it your own. “Move-in ready” with parquet floors for easy maintenance. Plantation shutters can close out the sun or open for rays of natural light if you prefer. Enjoy the common areas with barbeque gas grill, pool, showers and gas fireplaces. Often, weather allowing, many residents gather around the pool for sunsets, fellowship and maybe even a libation. Newspaper at your door, mail securely delivered to your personal box and packages to the guard. Go on vacation without worry as Management attends your mail, watering plants and deliveries. Come enjoy South Tampa convenience at a slower pace in Howell Park Condominiums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE have any available units?
2407 S ARDSON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE have?
Some of 2407 S ARDSON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 S ARDSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2407 S ARDSON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 S ARDSON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2407 S ARDSON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE offer parking?
No, 2407 S ARDSON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 S ARDSON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2407 S ARDSON PLACE has a pool.
Does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2407 S ARDSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 S ARDSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 S ARDSON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
