2407 S ARDSON PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Bayshore Blvd's Best Kept Secret, Best Value, Best Managed and Best Living for the Select Few over 55. 24-Hour Guarded Walled Community of Friendly Neighbors. Well Maintained Grounds, Pool and common areas. Guests must have permitted access through gate, building entry and private elevator to your locked unit door. Have your breakfast while overlooking the Bay and Bayshore from your kitchen window. The kitchen has a light and airy feel with eat-in space and stainless steel appliances. This entire forth floor residence has been freshly painted and is ready for you to make it your own. “Move-in ready” with parquet floors for easy maintenance. Plantation shutters can close out the sun or open for rays of natural light if you prefer. Enjoy the common areas with barbeque gas grill, pool, showers and gas fireplaces. Often, weather allowing, many residents gather around the pool for sunsets, fellowship and maybe even a libation. Newspaper at your door, mail securely delivered to your personal box and packages to the guard. Go on vacation without worry as Management attends your mail, watering plants and deliveries. Come enjoy South Tampa convenience at a slower pace in Howell Park Condominiums.