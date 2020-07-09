2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

This beautiful fully renovated house has all you can ask for in a rental! Right down to a brand new kitchen with new brand new stainless steel appliances to a great screened in patio, great for family and friend barbecues!! Beautiful industrial style lighting throughout the whole house. This house also features a HUGE bonus room, that can be used as a family room, game room, office, endless opportunities. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, this house is centrally located in prime west Tampa, easy access to Raymond James Stadium, Downtown and Ybor City. Do not miss out on this great rental? Go and view it today!