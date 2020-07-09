All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE

2313 West Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2313 West Kentucky Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful fully renovated house has all you can ask for in a rental! Right down to a brand new kitchen with new brand new stainless steel appliances to a great screened in patio, great for family and friend barbecues!! Beautiful industrial style lighting throughout the whole house. This house also features a HUGE bonus room, that can be used as a family room, game room, office, endless opportunities. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, this house is centrally located in prime west Tampa, easy access to Raymond James Stadium, Downtown and Ybor City. Do not miss out on this great rental? Go and view it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE have any available units?
2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE have?
Some of 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE is not pet friendly.
Does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 W KENTUCKY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

