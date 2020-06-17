2308 W North B St Apt 3

Amenities

Limited Promotional First months rent free, with signed lease to start on 7/1/2020. Urban Charm in this historic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom 2nd floor apartment in Hyde Park. Wonderfully unit with plenty of character just awaiting your personal touches. Huge kitchen with granite counter tops throughout, quality wood cabinetry and appliances add to the stunning space, plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen also leads to a beautiful open deck/patio, perfect for gatherings or relax in this little oasis, enjoying the wooded view outside. Enjoy 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of natural sunlight. This space is the complete package with washer/dryer and water, trash and sewer included. You cant ask for more! This location is prime to enjoy all the benefits of Downtown Tampa, minutes from restaurants, nightlife, shopping and University of Tampa. Open parking and street parking available. Intercom system to buzz in your unit. Book a showing today this listing wont last long. Not Pet friendly. Available NOW!!