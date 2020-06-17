All apartments in Tampa
2308 W North B St Apt 3

2308 West North B Street · (813) 251-0001
Location

2308 West North B Street, Tampa, FL 33609
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Limited Promotional First months rent free, with signed lease to start on 7/1/2020. Urban Charm in this historic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom 2nd floor apartment in Hyde Park. Wonderfully unit with plenty of character just awaiting your personal touches. Huge kitchen with granite counter tops throughout, quality wood cabinetry and appliances add to the stunning space, plenty of space for entertaining. Kitchen also leads to a beautiful open deck/patio, perfect for gatherings or relax in this little oasis, enjoying the wooded view outside. Enjoy 2 spacious bedrooms with lots of natural sunlight. This space is the complete package with washer/dryer and water, trash and sewer included. You cant ask for more! This location is prime to enjoy all the benefits of Downtown Tampa, minutes from restaurants, nightlife, shopping and University of Tampa. Open parking and street parking available. Intercom system to buzz in your unit. Book a showing today this listing wont last long. Not Pet friendly. Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

